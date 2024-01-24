6 people killed, 1 survivor after Northwest Territories plane crash: coroner’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were killed and only one person survived after a plane crashed Tuesday near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, according to the chief coroner for the territory.

The plane crash occurred near the boundary between the territory and Alberta.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the coroner’s office said four passengers were among the dead, as well as two Northwestern Air Lease crew members.

The lone survivor was taken to Fort Smith Health Centre before being airlifted to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

The coroner’s office said it is working with partners to “access the site and begin the recovery process.”

On Tuesday, the mining firm Rio Tinto said that a number of its staff were on the plane and that it was headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

In a statement issued Tuesday, CEO Jakob Stausholm extended his “deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today,” he said.

"We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the plane that crashed near Fort Smith was a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease.

The airline’s website says that it has two of the planes in its fleet that each can carry 19 passengers.

RCMP said in an email that Transport Canada and search-and-rescue teams have been brought in.

On Tuesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded after an aircraft lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith, about 740 kilometres south of Yellowknife.

The Air Force, RCMP and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue, said David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton.

Three Air Force squadrons provided air support, while police and rangers conducted a search on the ground, he said.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) advised residents that Fort Smith Health Centre activated “its mass casualty protocol at approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in response to an aviation incident near the community.

On Wednesday, NTHSSA communications manager David Maguire told Global News that this protocol was put into place to prepare resources to “ensure the health centre is at-the-ready to support response efforts.”

He said one example of what this action did was to divert booked appointments.

A statement from Fort Smith’s mayor and council was posted to the town’s Facebook page on Wednesday, saying council was “deeply saddened by the tragic losses within our community in the past days” and offering condolences “to all the families, friends, and the community.”

“These people are treasured members of our community and their loss touches everyone,” the statement read in part. “We recognize the impact is far reaching and deeply affects everyone. We encourage people to seek support as they need, and our prayers are with you all.

“We are all friends, neighbours, co-workers. We understand that you may not wish to be alone right now. That you may want to talk about it with others that are experiencing the same feelings of grief and trauma.”

The mayor and council said food and drinks will be available at a local community recreation centre for area residents who wish to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

“We thank all who have responded to assist our community and are very grateful for their dedication,” the statement read.

“Our community is strong and resilient and together we will support each other.”

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Karen Bartko and Emily Mertz