Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Energy and base metals help S&P/TSX composite rise, U.S. markets also move higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in energy stocks and base metals helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.82 points at 21,100.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.29 points at 38,030.74. The S&P 500 index was up 31.21 points at 4,895.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 145.09 points at 15,571.03.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents US compared with 74.19 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The March crude oil contract was up 97 cents at US$75.34 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$2,012.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.87 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices