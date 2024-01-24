Menu

Crime

2 jailed, Mountie hurt during weapons and assault bust in Portage la Prairie, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Portage la Prairie RCMP found this modified handgun in backpack. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP found this modified handgun in backpack. Manitoba RCMP
A Mountie is doing OK, and two people are behind bars after RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., found a modified handgun in a backpack.

In the evening on Jan. 19, Mounties said someone reported a fight happening in a home on Poplar Bay, in Portage.

Police said officers were informed that a 23-year-old Winnipegger had been assaulted by a man and woman who then ran away.

The man and woman were found walking nearby, and tried to flee when they were approached by RCMP, authorities said.

After a short chase, the pair were arrested, and police nabbed a backpack, Mounties said.

Police say they searched the backpack and found a modified handgun, which officers said was “rigged to discharge immediately upon being handled.”

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported, but one officer did require medical attention because of how loud the gun was when it went off.

Both suspects face numerous weapons-related offences.

“Modified firearms are unpredictable and can easily malfunction causing serious bodily harm or death to those that carry or use them,” said Sgt. Darcy Turko, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Portage la Prairie general investigative section.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba'
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
