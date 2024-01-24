Menu

Crime

2 women arrested after Manitoba RCMP spot crystal meth during traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A traffic stop in Amaranth, Man., led to the discovery of crystal meth in a vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say.

The vehicle was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. Monday when it was spotted headed south on Highway 50 without proper plates.

Police said multiple baggies of a substance that appeared to be meth were spotted inside the vehicle, as well as a scale and other paraphernalia.

Two women from Sandy Bay First Nation were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The driver, 30, was released with a court date and the passenger, 32, was remanded.

