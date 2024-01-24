Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg murder suspect busted in Thompson, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Bryce Walker
Bryce Walker has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the Nov. 5 shooting that led to the death of Lawrence Evan Pruden and injuries to another victim. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect in a November 2023 Winnipeg murder has been arrested after he fled to northern Manitoba.

Bryce William Walker, 21, was arrested by RCMP at a home in Thompson on Tuesday, and turned over to Winnipeg homicide investigators.

Walker, who has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting that led to the death of Lawrence Evan Pruden and injuries to another victim.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel Gatehouse-Gilchrist, was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same incident. Police said they don’t anticipate any further arrests.

Police credited the work of the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit — a joint initiative of the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP — for the arrest.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops ID victim in fatal St. James shooting, second man recovering in hospital'
Winnipeg cops ID victim in fatal St. James shooting, second man recovering in hospital
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices