Winnipeg murder suspect busted in Thompson, Man.

A suspect in a November 2023 Winnipeg murder has been arrested after he fled to northern Manitoba.

Bryce William Walker, 21, was arrested by RCMP at a home in Thompson on Tuesday, and turned over to Winnipeg homicide investigators.

Walker, who has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting that led to the death of Lawrence Evan Pruden and injuries to another victim.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel Gatehouse-Gilchrist, was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same incident. Police said they don’t anticipate any further arrests.

Police credited the work of the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit — a joint initiative of the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP — for the arrest.

