Crime

OPP looking to identify suspects in theft at Elora business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 24, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
OPP are investigating a theft at an Elora business on Jan. 4. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a theft at an Elora business on Jan. 4. Josh Cunningham/OPP
Wellington County OPP are looking for two men after merchandise was stolen from a store in Elora.

Investigators say the suspects entered the store on Metcalfe Street Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They say $2,000 worth of product was taken, then the suspects left the store without paying for it.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the pair.

Both were dressed in dark clothing. One was wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and camouflage-style pants. The other had on a winter jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

