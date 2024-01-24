Webpage seeks tips on cold Kingston homicide, missing person cases: ‘Someone knows something’

Send this page to someone via email

Valerie Drew was just 13 years old when she was found dead in what was then a wooded area in Kingston’s north end in 1970.

Nearly 54 years later, her killer or killers have never been caught.

Drew’s case is one of several featured on a new Kingston police webpage looking for tips in unsolved homicide and missing person cases.

“Family, friends, citizens and those responsible for these crimes should know that these cases are always being actively investigated,” police said in a media release Wednesday.

“These cases are being added to the Kingston Police website so that members of the public, who may be witnesses or tipsters, are aware of what cold cases exist in our jurisdiction.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The cold case files website includes photos and write-ups about nine unsolved investigations dating back to 1970.

Story continues below advertisement

Drew’s case is Kingston’s oldest unsolved homicide, and police say it has remained actively investigated since her death.

She is also Kingston’s youngest unsolved homicide victim, investigators say.

Drew was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 25, 197o walking through Marker’s Acres (now the area of Compton Street) toward Highway 401 with two males.

She was reported missing later that evening when police say it was learned she was no longer in the company of the two males.

Her body was found two days later during a ground search of what was then a wooded area north of Weller Avenue.

Police hope bringing new attention to cold cases like Drew’s may finally bring closure both to investigators and the victim’s loved ones.

“The adage that ‘someone knows something’ holds true and investigators are always eager to receive information about these cases, which remain a top priority of the Major Crime Unit,” investigators said in the police release.

Anyone with information about any of the cold cases can call the major crimes unit at 613-549-4660 or email crimetips@kingstonpolice.ca.