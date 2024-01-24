Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 24

See more sharing options

Winter driving tips from SGI, taking ideas to construction with Metric Design, and hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Staying safe on Saskatchewan roads during winter conditions

Winter driving in Saskatchewan means constantly adapting to the ever changing conditions.

With some extra care and caution, SGI is hoping drivers navigate those conditions carefully over the next few months.

SGI’s Tyler McMurchy has some key reminders on how to stay safe on the roads this winter.

4:20 Staying safe on Saskatchewan roads during winter conditions

Taking ideas to construction: Décor and Design

Going from ideas to design and then construction can be a daunting task.

One process Metric Design uses in the process is a 3D rendering of the concept so customers can visualize the new space.

Project co-ordinator Cory Pander explains the process in this Décor and Design segment.

3:48 Taking ideas to construction: Décor and Design

Hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

It may have opened late due to unseasonably warm weather in December, but the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink is now open for the season.

Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond looks at the activities taking place at the rink over the next couple of months in Experience Saskatoon.

3:37 Hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Fog lifting as the day progresses — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

