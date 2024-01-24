Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 24

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 24'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 24
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 24.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winter driving tips from SGI, taking ideas to construction with Metric Design, and hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Staying safe on Saskatchewan roads during winter conditions

Winter driving in Saskatchewan means constantly adapting to the ever changing conditions.

With some extra care and caution, SGI is hoping drivers navigate those conditions carefully over the next few months.

SGI’s Tyler McMurchy has some key reminders on how to stay safe on the roads this winter.

Click to play video: 'Staying safe on Saskatchewan roads during winter conditions'
Staying safe on Saskatchewan roads during winter conditions

Taking ideas to construction: Décor and Design

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Going from ideas to design and then construction can be a daunting task.

Story continues below advertisement

One process Metric Design uses in the process is a 3D rendering of the concept so customers can visualize the new space.

Project co-ordinator Cory Pander explains the process in this Décor and Design segment.

Click to play video: 'Taking ideas to construction: Décor and Design'
Taking ideas to construction: Décor and Design

Hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

It may have opened late due to unseasonably warm weather in December, but the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink is now open for the season.

Trending Now

Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond looks at the activities taking place at the rink over the next couple of months in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink'
Hitting the ice at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Fog lifting as the day progresses — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 24'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 24
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices