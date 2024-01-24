Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pharmacies robbed in Guelph and Cambridge within 90 minutes, employees injured

By Mike Hodges & Kevin Nielsen CJOY
Posted January 24, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Police say three men robbed a pharmacy in southwest Guelph on Tuesday. A female employee was struck by one of the men, whom investigators say was also carrying a knife. View image in full screen
Police say three men robbed a pharmacy in southwest Guelph on Tuesday. A female employee was struck by one of the men, whom investigators say was also carrying a knife. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Guelph and Waterloo Region say employees were injured as pharmacies in their jurisdictions were robbed over a 90-minute period on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say a clerk was left injured during an attempted pharmacy robbery in Cambridge.

At around 4 p.m., three suspects entered into a pharmacy at Jamieson Parkway and Townline Road when police say they pulled out a knife and assaulted an employee.

The bandits didn’t make off with any merchandise as they fled the scene in a white car, which police believe was a Chevrolet Cruze.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

About 90 minutes later, a similar situation unfolded at a pharmacy in Guelph near Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

Police say three men were seen going inside, one of them carrying a knife. One employee managed to escape and call authorities from a nearby business.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say a female employee was hit by one of the men and had to be treated in hospital.

Trending Now

All three men fled before police arrived in a white Chevrolet Cruze, which was previously reported stolen, and were last seen travelling south on Gordon Street.

All of them wore masks and gloves, and two wore black clothing. The other was wearing a white sweater.

Police in both jurisdictions say they are aware of the similarity of the cases but can’t confirm whether the cases are connected or not.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices