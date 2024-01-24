Pharmacies robbed in Guelph and Cambridge within 90 minutes, employees injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph and Waterloo Region say employees were injured as pharmacies in their jurisdictions were robbed over a 90-minute period on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say a clerk was left injured during an attempted pharmacy robbery in Cambridge.

At around 4 p.m., three suspects entered into a pharmacy at Jamieson Parkway and Townline Road when police say they pulled out a knife and assaulted an employee.

The bandits didn’t make off with any merchandise as they fled the scene in a white car, which police believe was a Chevrolet Cruze.

About 90 minutes later, a similar situation unfolded at a pharmacy in Guelph near Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

Police say three men were seen going inside, one of them carrying a knife. One employee managed to escape and call authorities from a nearby business.

Investigators say a female employee was hit by one of the men and had to be treated in hospital.

All three men fled before police arrived in a white Chevrolet Cruze, which was previously reported stolen, and were last seen travelling south on Gordon Street.

All of them wore masks and gloves, and two wore black clothing. The other was wearing a white sweater.

Police in both jurisdictions say they are aware of the similarity of the cases but can’t confirm whether the cases are connected or not.