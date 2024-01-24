Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Old Brewery Mission Café to operate around the clock

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Old Brewery Mission Café gets a boost, will offer services around the clock'
Old Brewery Mission Café gets a boost, will offer services around the clock
A popular spot for unhoused Montrealers will soon be open 24 hours a day. The Old Brewery Mission cafe is extending its operating hours after thanks to a $500,000 donation from the National Bank. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the safe space if vital to the city's growing homeless community. AS OUR BRAYDEN JAGER HAINES REPORTS - the safe space is vital to the city's growing Homeless community .
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A popular spot for Montreal’s most vulnerable population to get a warm cup of coffee will now be open around the clock.

The Old Brewery Mission Café is extending its operating hours.

The corner shop will be offering 24-hour service, seven days a week, thanks to generous $500,000 donation by National Bank.

“We are very grateful for the confidence the National Bank has shown in us by making a substantial five-year donation,” said James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

“We rely heavily on donations from individuals and organizations, and we’re delighted that the National Bank has answered our appeal.”

The additional funding according to the mission will help the café continue offering services.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Providing more than just coffee and a warm, safe space to those in need, the café gives access to the internet, laundry machines and even counselling.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s like the first entry door. It’s a more exclusive service we have. It’s mainly for people who don’t fit the criteria for emergency housing,” said Marie-Pier Therrien, a spokesperson for the mission.

Click to play video: 'Longueuil mayor’s new strategy for unhoused residents includes tolerating tent encampments'
Longueuil mayor’s new strategy for unhoused residents includes tolerating tent encampments
Trending Now

The extension of the opening hours comes at a time of growing need. According to the latest street head count, the city is reporting a 33 per cent increase in its unhoused population when compared with 2018.

“We have been full — new people, new faces, new profiles — and that’s above the people we have to refuse in the emergency housing,” Therrien said.

Last year, the drop-in centre welcomed 70,000 people through its doors.

While an additional 10 people have been hired to help with the extended hours, additional staffing is in need, Therrien said.

Story continues below advertisement

The donations will help keep the café running throughout the day and night for the next five years.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices