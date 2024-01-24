Old Brewery Mission Café to operate around the clock

Send this page to someone via email

A popular spot for Montreal’s most vulnerable population to get a warm cup of coffee will now be open around the clock.

The Old Brewery Mission Café is extending its operating hours.

The corner shop will be offering 24-hour service, seven days a week, thanks to generous $500,000 donation by National Bank.

“We are very grateful for the confidence the National Bank has shown in us by making a substantial five-year donation,” said James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

“We rely heavily on donations from individuals and organizations, and we’re delighted that the National Bank has answered our appeal.”

The additional funding according to the mission will help the café continue offering services.

Providing more than just coffee and a warm, safe space to those in need, the café gives access to the internet, laundry machines and even counselling.

“It’s like the first entry door. It’s a more exclusive service we have. It’s mainly for people who don’t fit the criteria for emergency housing,” said Marie-Pier Therrien, a spokesperson for the mission.

The extension of the opening hours comes at a time of growing need. According to the latest street head count, the city is reporting a 33 per cent increase in its unhoused population when compared with 2018.

“We have been full — new people, new faces, new profiles — and that’s above the people we have to refuse in the emergency housing,” Therrien said.

Last year, the drop-in centre welcomed 70,000 people through its doors.

While an additional 10 people have been hired to help with the extended hours, additional staffing is in need, Therrien said.

The donations will help keep the café running throughout the day and night for the next five years.