Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person in critical condition after Crescentwood house fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 10:13 pm
1 min read
A home on Lorette Avenue is taped off Tuesday after a fire. View image in full screen
A home on Lorette Avenue is taped off Tuesday after a fire. Jordan Pearn/Global News
The city says one person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Crescentwood area.

The fire happened at a home on Lorette Avenue near Wentworth Street just after 5 p.m.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming from the house when they arrived and they knocked down some of the flames from the outside before entering.

A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Police say traffic is restricted while they investigate and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Crews also responded to a fire at a two-and-a-half storey house in the 600 block of William Avenue Tuesday night. Nobody was hurt.

 

 

