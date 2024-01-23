One person in critical condition after Crescentwood house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The city says one person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Crescentwood area.

The fire happened at a home on Lorette Avenue near Wentworth Street just after 5 p.m.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming from the house when they arrived and they knocked down some of the flames from the outside before entering.

A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Police say traffic is restricted while they investigate and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Crews also responded to a fire at a two-and-a-half storey house in the 600 block of William Avenue Tuesday night. Nobody was hurt.

