Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman extricated from Kelowna car crash with jaws of life

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
A woman was extricated from a single vehicle crash in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A woman was extricated from a single vehicle crash in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna, B.C., woman escaped a single-vehicle car crash, though her vehicle didn’t fare as well.

The crash happened on Tuesday, just after noon, in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood at South Hollywood and Tisdale roads.

Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Todd Johnston said that when they arrived on the scene, the vehicle was on its side in the front yard of a home.

“We went in and there were no hazards and we stabilized (the) vehicle,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Three people dead in heli ski crash in northern B.C.'
Three people dead in heli ski crash in northern B.C.
Trending Now

From there, they worked on a plan to extricate the driver, who they said remained conscious and responsive throughout the whole process.

Story continues below advertisement

Ultimately, they used their cutters, took out the glass, and “flopped the roof down and gained access,” Johnston said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The whole process took around 15 minutes.

The home owner, who declined to give his name, called 911 when the car skidded into his yard. Strangely, it’s not the first time a crash like this has happened, he said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices