Woman extricated from Kelowna car crash with jaws of life

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman escaped a single-vehicle car crash, though her vehicle didn’t fare as well.

The crash happened on Tuesday, just after noon, in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood at South Hollywood and Tisdale roads.

Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Todd Johnston said that when they arrived on the scene, the vehicle was on its side in the front yard of a home.

“We went in and there were no hazards and we stabilized (the) vehicle,” he said.

0:34 Three people dead in heli ski crash in northern B.C.

From there, they worked on a plan to extricate the driver, who they said remained conscious and responsive throughout the whole process.

Story continues below advertisement

Ultimately, they used their cutters, took out the glass, and “flopped the roof down and gained access,” Johnston said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The whole process took around 15 minutes.

The home owner, who declined to give his name, called 911 when the car skidded into his yard. Strangely, it’s not the first time a crash like this has happened, he said.