Fleming College president calls international student cap ‘rash decision’ by Ottawa

The president of Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont., says a new federal two-year cap on international student visas is a “rash decision” that will have human and economic impacts in the region.

On Monday, the federal government introduced the cap, which will reduce the student intake to Canada over the next two years, according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

“In order to maintain a sustainable level of temporary residence in Canada, as well to ensure that there is no further growth in the number of international students in Canada for 2024, we are setting a national application intake cap for a period of two years for 2024,” Miller said.

Fleming College president Maureen Adamson on Tuesday released a statement saying the cap has created a “great deal of uncertainty” for the college community, students, faculty, area businesses and the broader community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to be very clear that the international students currently enrolled in Fleming at all our campuses including Fleming College Toronto are not affected by this announcement,” she said. “However, the new international students that have applied for spring and fall 2024 sessions will be impacted by this announcement.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This announcement has an immense adverse human and economic impact for our region.”

The Canadian Federal government decision to reduce post graduate work permits for international students by 50% has created a great deal of uncertainty for the Fleming community; students, staff, faculty, businesses and broader community we serve. I want to be very clear that… pic.twitter.com/s8GOvecLBq — @Fleming_Pres (@Fleming_Pres) January 23, 2024

Adamson says local economies benefit with international students. Businesses in Peterborough, Lindsay and Haliburton will feel the impact as Fleming’s campuses in those municipalities will have fewer international students who rely on local housing, food and other services, she said.

“The economic impact of a 50 per cent reduction of international student enrolment will be a staggering loss to our communities,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the human impact of the cap is “just as startling.” International students make up nearly 30 per cent of Fleming’s student population.

“Fleming prepares people to work in a variety of services, however the impacts would be most pronounced for Early Childhood Education, Personal Support Workers, and Practical Nursing; people who look after our loved ones,” Adamson said.

“International students that come to Ontario are essential to bringing in top talent for key sectors of the workforce, here in our area and across the province. They usually come with a diploma or degree and are ready to move quickly into the labour market.”

Adamson says the college’s graduates help close some of the largest labour market gaps in Ontario, notably in areas such as health care, social assistance, accommodation and food services, automotive, mining, trades and construction, and advanced manufacturing.

“We cannot adequately emphasize the gravity of this rash decision on the people; students, our college, community and local businesses and partnerships,” she said.