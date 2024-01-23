OPP offer $50K reward for information on Frankford woman’s murder 40 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for the death of a Frankford, Ont., woman 40 years ago.

Quinte West OPP say on Jan. 23, 1984, Barbara Chapman was found dead in her home in the village of Frankford, located on the Trent River, about 82 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Her death was determined to be a homicide, OPP said.

According to Canada Unsolved, a website which gathers data on unsolved murders, Chapman on the morning of Jan. 23, 1984, prepared her children to go to school. Reportedly, Chapman spoke to her mother on the phone while doing some chores, the last contact family had with her.

Chapman’s 12-year-old daughter reportedly found the body of her mother in the garage of their home around 4 p.m. that day, the website reports.

OPP say they continue to investigate the case and have followed up “many leads” over the years. The $50,000 reward is from the Government of Ontario.

“On the 40th anniversary of Barbara Chapman’s death, investigators are appealing to the public for any information that may help solve this serious crime,” OPP stated. “Even a detail someone believed was insignificant could make all the difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).