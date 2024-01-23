Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested twice in 3 days outside star’s home: Reports

Send this page to someone via email

A Seattle man was arrested twice, once on Saturday and again on Monday, after loitering outside Taylor Swift’s New York City home, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to multiple U.S. outlets.

David Crowe, 33, was charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking on Monday night after being arrested at around 6:15 p.m., ABC reports.

The New York City Police Department stated that the suspect was “an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location,” per The Guardian.

“Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents; no injuries were reported.”

On Saturday evening, a person was taken into custody after trying to break into the same Tribeca townhouse owned by the pop star. The individual was arrested for failure to answer a summons on an unrelated incident.

The New York City Police Department has yet to confirm whether these two incidents were perpetrated by the same person, but law enforcement sources told NBC New York and CNN that it was same man in both cases.

It doesn’t appear that Swift was at home on Monday night. She was in Buffalo on Sunday watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce play against the Buffalo Bills. ABC reports she then flew to Nashville, citing flight records.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift, right, and Brittany Mahomes react during the third quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Swift’s homes have been targeted by numerous people in recent years.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

In 2019, Swift wrote a piece for Elle Magazine in which she discussed the impacts these stalking incidents have had on her.

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.

“Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

— with files from The Associated Press