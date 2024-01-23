Menu

Traffic

Barrie GO service delayed after train and transport truck collide on tracks: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
As a result of a crash Tuesday, GO trains along the Union Station to Barrie route were delayed or cancelled, with travellers diverted to buses. View image in full screen
As a result of a crash Tuesday, GO trains along the Union Station to Barrie route were delayed or cancelled, with travellers diverted to buses. tlw
A collision involving a transport truck and GO Train on the Barrie to Toronto route tracks has led to service delays.

York Regional Police say a transport and train collided at Langstaff Road and Connie Crescent in Vaughan around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say no one was injured.

As a result of the crash, trains along the Union Station to Barrie route were delayed or cancelled, with travers diverted to buses in some cases.

Go Transit said in an update at 1:47 p.m. that The Aurora GO 12:57 p.m. to Union Station 1:47 p.m. train is cancelled due to the collision, and customers at Aurora GO, King City GO, Maple GO, and Rutherford GO can take GO shuttle bus service.

Go Transit said customers should be able to take the next northbound train from Maple GO at 2:27 p.m.

