Barrie GO service delayed after train and transport truck collide on tracks: police

Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving a transport truck and GO Train on the Barrie to Toronto route tracks has led to service delays.

York Regional Police say a transport and train collided at Langstaff Road and Connie Crescent in Vaughan around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say no one was injured.

As a result of the crash, trains along the Union Station to Barrie route were delayed or cancelled, with travers diverted to buses in some cases.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Go Transit said in an update at 1:47 p.m. that The Aurora GO 12:57 p.m. to Union Station 1:47 p.m. train is cancelled due to the collision, and customers at Aurora GO, King City GO, Maple GO, and Rutherford GO can take GO shuttle bus service.

Go Transit said customers should be able to take the next northbound train from Maple GO at 2:27 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement