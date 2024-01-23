Edmonton’s Oliver community receives new Cree name

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton neighbourhood located just west of downtown has a new name.

The Oliver Community League (OCL) has revealed the new Cree name for the community: wîhkwêntôwin.

In English, wîhkwêntôwin means a circle of friends. In a news release issued Monday, the OCL said this name better reflects the community’s diversity and spirit of inclusion.

“We are deeply grateful to Elder Jerry Saddleback for gifting us a Cree name and to the members of the Renaming Circle and our community for their important contributions,” the OCL said.

The conversation to change the name of the central Edmonton community started back in 2017. In 2020, the OCL board of directors approved a motion to rename the community.

The neighbourhood was named after Frank Oliver, a journalist who started Edmonton’s first paper, the Edmonton Bulletin.

Oliver was an active perpetrator in chasing the Papaschase and Michel bands from their land, the community league has said. He also used the Edmonton Bulletin to perpetuate negative stereotypes around Indigenous peoples, according to the community league.

“Frank Oliver’s harmful legacy does not reflect our values, so our community initiated the process to change the name,” the OCL said.

“This will be the third name for our community, which began as the ‘West End.'”

The neighbourhood was renamed to Oliver in 1937.