Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Edmontonians push to rename Oliver neighbourhood

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:57 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 2:58 pm
Oliver residents take their neighbourhood’s namesake to task
WATCH ABOVE: Residents of downtown Edmonton's Oliver neighbourhood are bringing former MP and journalist Frank Oliver's past into question. Should his name be removed? President of the Oliver Community League, Robyn Paches and Jacquelyn Cardinal, an Oliver community member and director of Naheyawin, are spearheading the discussion with the #Uncover Oliver Facebook page.

An initiative to rename the Oliver neighbourhood is gaining traction after its namesake’s actions were called discriminatory.

The Oliver Community League first proposed the idea on Sunday, which was National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In a lengthy Facebook post they outlined Frank Oliver’s life in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Oliver was a journalist and Member of Parliament who was the co-founder of the Edmonton Bulletin, but the community league said some of his actions are the reason they are pushing for the renaming of the area.

“He was personally responsible and an active perpetrator in chasing the Papaschase and the Michel Bands from their land. He used the Edmonton Bulletin to perpetuate a lot of negative stereotypes around Indigenous peoples,” community league president Robyn Paches told Global News.

“He also used his position as an MP to put forward a lot of anti-immigration policy that added preference to individuals of able body of certain races.”

READ MORE: Papaschase First Nation opens gas station in Edmonton

Working with the Indigenous community, the community league started a campaign called “#UncoverOliver” to share their findings on the history of Frank Oliver.

Tuesday, they officially called for the district to be renamed.

Paches told Global News the idea is not new. Protests in 2017, during Canada’s 150 birthday celebrations, also called for the change.

Among their suggestions, the community league wants to see the city to bring a community engagement team into the area to host a widespread consultation process.

That process, the league says, must be Indigenous led with further involvement from the Black community, newcomer community and from people with disabilities.

It should also include a large number of residents.

READ MORE: Calls for change after massive anti-racism rally in Edmonton: ‘We’re not going to stop’

Jacquelyn Cardinal of Sucker Creek First Nation, who is also an Oliver resident, is involved in the campaign.

“We actually get to invent something new,” Cardinal said. “We actually get to bring in Indigenous governance actually into the processes so we can start to think about place names a little more differently and we can think about them in a way that reflect all of the diversities of people that call Oliver home.”

Already Cardinal says there has been mixed reaction to the idea but that for the most part, it has been supportive.

“People are saying, ‘Oh, you’re erasing our history.’ And the reality is that often monuments, statues, place names like Oliver aren’t great teachers and they’re not great historians.”

READ MORE: City council asks for Indigenous names to be chosen for Edmonton’s new ward boundaries

Mayor Don Iveson tweeted that he and city officials would “do our best to facilitate these tangible steps for reconciliation and anti-racism.”

While it would be a municipal decision, area MLA David Shepherd also tweeted his support.

“Thank you to @OCLYEG for your leadership in taking this step to open dialogue,” it read in part.

There is currently no timeline on when consultation would start or when a decision would be made.

