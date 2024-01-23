Menu

Crime

Cross-examination of Forcillo continues at coroner’s inquest for Sammy Yatim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2024 6:05 am
1 min read
Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago is taking the stand for a second day at a coroner's inquest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago is taking the stand for a second day at a coroner's inquest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago is taking the stand for a second day at a coroner’s inquest.

Cross-examination for James Forcillo is set to continue this morning at the inquest into the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim.

On Monday, Forcillo told jurors that things would have gone differently that night if he’d had access to a stun gun.

Yatim, who was 18, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was hit by two volleys of shots shortly after midnight on July 27, 2013.

Forcillo was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of bullets, which court heard was fatal, but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley, fired when Yatim was already on the ground.

Coroner’s counsel has said the inquest is meant to examine police decision-making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

