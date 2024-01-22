Man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people in Union Station: Toronto police

A portion of Union Station was evacuated Monday evening after a man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people, according to Toronto police.
Police said the incident occurred on the concourse level at around 8:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire told Global News a noxious substance was released into the air and that people were coughing.
In a post on X, the TTC said trains weren’t stopping at Union Station due to a security incident.
In an update, Toronto police said there were no reported injuries and that service had resumed.
Police added that the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a tall man with long blonde hair, and he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
