University of Regina investigating 50 cases of possible academic misconduct

The University of Regina is investigating academic misconduct within the institution’s nursing program.

According to the U of R, in December about 1,200 nursing students wrote an estimated 4,800 final exams. Fifty of those students were investigated for possible cheating.

The investigation confirmed there were some cases of academic misconduct, but the other cases resulted in insufficient evidence.

“We can confirm that some of the investigations have determined that academic misconduct did occur, while others resulted in a determination that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of misconduct,” the U of R said in an email statement to Global News.

“Not all the investigations are yet complete. Additionally, students found in violation of our academic misconduct provisions have the right to appeal the decision within 30 days to the Council Discipline Committee.”

The U of R is responsible for the academic oversight of the nursing program which includes ensuring academic integrity on final exams. They added that they are committed to ensuring the academic integrity of the programs.

“We take academic misconduct very seriously and have policies and procedures in place to prevent and address such incidents,” the statement read.

The U of R stated they will continue to take pre-emptive measures to prevent academic misconduct and address suspected incidents when they are identified.