Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s memory of alleged sexual assault questioned by defence at Calgary trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
Undated photograph of Robert Mantha, the man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping. View image in full screen
Undated photograph of Robert Mantha, the man accused of sexual assault and kidnapping. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman’s memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.

The woman, who can’t be identified because of a publication ban, has testified that she went with the man to a rural property in April 2022 when he offered her construction work as she was trying to leave the sex trade.

When they got there, she has alleged he tried to take her pants down but she fought back and was able to get away.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of Mantha’s lawyers asked the woman, who’s the Crown’s first witness, about the amount of time that has passed since April 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman said she doesn’t recall every detail about that day, but there are “solid things that I do remember.”

Click to play video: 'Woman testifies at Calgary sex assault, kidnapping trial'
Woman testifies at Calgary sex assault, kidnapping trial

Lawyer Andre Ouellette then suggested there are certain things she remembers and others she doesn’t.

“Some things stand out, is that correct?” he asked the woman.

“Yes,” she responded.

Ouellette then asked the woman about whether her drug use could have affected her memory.

The woman, who has said she’s been sober for 18 months, said drug use can contribute to memory loss but added “in this case, it does not.”

The trial, which is scheduled to run until Feb. 9, continues with the cross-examination of the witness Monday afternoon.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices