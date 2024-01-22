Traffic stop leads to arrest on Main Street in Dauphin

A man is in custody following a police traffic stop in Dauphin, Man.
Officers with the Dauphin RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on a vehicle on Main Street South.
Police said a search of the vehicle yielded 18 grams of cocaine, 80 oxycodone pills, cash, prescription medicine, a knife and drug paraphernalia.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
A 56-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Manitoba crash: Identities of 16 killed in bus collision to be released by RCMP
Comments