Traffic stop leads to arrest on Main Street in Dauphin

A man is in custody following a police traffic stop in Dauphin, Man.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on a vehicle on Main Street South.

Police said a search of the vehicle yielded 18 grams of cocaine, 80 oxycodone pills, cash, prescription medicine, a knife and drug paraphernalia.

A 56-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.