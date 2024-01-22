Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrest on Main Street in Dauphin

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody following a police traffic stop in Dauphin, Man.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on a vehicle on Main Street South.

Police said a search of the vehicle yielded 18 grams of cocaine, 80 oxycodone pills, cash, prescription medicine, a knife and drug paraphernalia.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 56-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash: Identities of 16 killed in bus collision to be released by RCMP'
Manitoba crash: Identities of 16 killed in bus collision to be released by RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices