TransLink and union representing striking transit supervisors set to hold live updates

TransLink and the union representing the striking transit supervisors are both set to hold updates on Monday afternoon.

TransLink officials are set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

CUPE 4500 spokesperson, Liam O’Neill, will then be speaking at 2 p.m. about the ongoing labour dispute with Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Both press conferences will be streamed live above and will be live on BC1.

A 48-hour transit strike for all Coast Mountain buses and the SeaBus began at 3 a.m. Monday after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

“With the help of our mediator, CUPE 4500 put in an honest effort to find some common ground with Coast Mountain. But we are still not near where we need to be in addressing our key issues,” the union said in a statement.

Starting Monday morning, picket lines went up at CMBC transit centres in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, and the SeaBus North Vancouver Terminal.

The union says negotiations have not produced a fair settlement, saying, “4500 members need wage discrepancies closed between them and other TransLink supervisors, and we need to tackle critical workload issues.”

In a statement, Coast Mountain Bus Company President, Michael McDaniel says the company met with a mediator over the weekend in an effort to reach a deal.

“CMBC offered increased overtime pay, improved benefits, and committed to hiring more supervisors.”

“Unfortunately, the union again refused the improved offer. This is unacceptable and unreasonable.”

As of Monday, CUPE 7000 said it doesn’t expect picket lines at SkyTrain stations after the Labour Board decided not to hold a hearing regarding CUPE 4500’s application to picket TransLink, BC Rapid Transit Company, West Coast Express and Protrans, operator of the Canada Line.

