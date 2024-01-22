World junior football championship to resume in Edmonton this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will defend its world junior football championship when the event resumes this summer following a six-year hiatus.

The 2024 competition will begin June 20 in Edmonton and run through June 30. The International Federation of American Football championship was last held in 2018 but was paused due to complications caused by the global pandemic.

Canada defeated Mexico 14-7 to win the ’18 world title before an IFAF record gathering of over 35,000 spectators.

Canada will be among eight countries competing in the ’24 event, the most since 2014. The others include the U.S., Japan (Asia champion), Austria (European champion), Australia (Oceania champion), Panama (top-ranked team from South America) and Brazil (South American qualifier).

The Canadian team, under head coach Warren Craney, will chase a third straight tournament title. Craney earned one of those in 2016 after leading Canada to a silver medal in 2014.

Craney also earned a gold medal with Canada in 2012 as the junior team’s defensive co-ordinator. He holds the distinction of being the most decorated coach in the world junior event’s history.