Ontario girl killed day before 6th birthday while out walking with her family

A tragic crash over the weekend in Orillia, Ont., has left a family “broken hearted” after a little girl was killed while out for a walk with her family.

Orillia OPP say paramedics and fire crews responded to a collision shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colborne Street and West Street.

Three pedestrians were taken to hospital with injuries, first responders said.

One of the three people was a five-year-old who died.

The Facebook group Nosey Neighbours as well as GoFundMe started for the family have identified the dead child as Avalon Jamieson, five, of Orillia.

“She was only one day shy of her 6th birthday (Jan. 21) and anxiously awaiting her presents and rainbow cake she had asked for,” the online posts read.

According to a post in the Facebook group, Avalon, along with her younger sister and father, were walking at the intersection of Colborne Street and West Street when two vehicles collided.

“One vehicle careened into three pedestrians who were standing on the sidewalk. The three pedestrians were subsequently transported to the hospital with injuries, and one five-year-old child succumbed to those injuries at the hospital,” said Brett Boniface, an OPP provincial constable.

Boniface confirmed that the second child and adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Condolences for the family have been pouring in online, with a growing memorial of stuffed animals and balloons also forming at the site of the crash.

A collision shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colborne Street and West Street has left a 5-year-old girl dead. Via Nosey Neighbours Facebook page

A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m., at the City of Orillia parking lot near the West Street entrance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Orillia OPP is asking any witnesses with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

— with files from Global News’ Tessa Bennett