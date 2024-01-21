BCHL All-Star Weekend provides economic boost for Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The BCHL All-Star Weekend in Penticton drew in thousands of fans from across the province, providing a boost for tourism during a time that of year that’s typically quiet.

“It’s going to be a great entertainment for the weekend but we’re also impacting local business, the Lakeside Resort and other businesses in the area,” BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker said.

“We’re helping in a season that I know is not typically busy in the Okanagan.”

Most out-of-town players, staff and spectators stayed at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Staff told Global News they’ve kept quite busy this weekend with bookings — and even local food trucks are thriving with the added business in the area.

“It’s great what the city is doing, it helps businesses especially at these hard times,” said Michael Survzis, owner of Mardi Grill.

“We need events like this to keep us in business.”

Whether you’re a hockey fanatic or not, the festivities featured something for everyone. This is the second year in a row that Penticton has hosted the BCHL All-Star Weekend, and the inaugural year of the ‘Frost Fest Winter Carnival,’ which offered live music, tobogganing, axe throwing and other activities — something fans seemed to enjoy.

“We have been really amazed by the number of people that have shown up today. It has really shown how valuable to our city it is to connect with each other,” said Frost Fest organizer Jacki Kriever.

“It’s been nonstop people.”

The Top Prospects game took place on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre and was a ticketed event. All other events on Saturday were played on the Penticton Outdoor Rink in the city’s downtown and free of charge.

“I think that’s why this event is so attractive,” Cocker said. “We’re trying to get the community out, engage them it’s a free event, anyone can come down and watch some free hockey.”

In September, Penticton city council unanimously approved investing $50,000 to become the host city of the all-star weekend. Last year, when Penticton hosted these events, the city says it saw an economic spinoff of $287,000.