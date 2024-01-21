Saskatoon police investigate sudden death on Ottawa Ave.

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police found the body of a deceased man Saturday night at a park on the 2000 block of Ottawa Ave.

Police received a call about the body at approximately 3:15 p.m. and were told that it was under a tree.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the 52-year-old man’s death was sudden, and do not believe foul play to be a factor.

An investigation into the death will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s office.