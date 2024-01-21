Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigate sudden death on Ottawa Ave.

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 2:27 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police found the body of a man who died suddenly Saturday at a park on Ottawa Ave. File / Global News
Saskatoon police found the body of a deceased man Saturday night at a park on the 2000 block of Ottawa Ave.

Police received a call about the body at approximately 3:15 p.m. and were told that it was under a tree.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the 52-year-old man’s death was sudden, and do not believe foul play to be a factor.

Trending Now

An investigation into the death will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s office.

