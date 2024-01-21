Recipe: Chef J-C Poirier’s Maple taffy on snow

Chef J-C Poirier from St. Lawrence Restaurant in Vancouver joins Jennifer Palma for Cooking Together to show us how to make maple taffy on snow. It’s a Quebec-inspired classic that will send you to maple-studded woods,
Yield: 16 portions
Ingredients:
- 500ml (2 cups) high-quality medium-dark maple syrup
- Fresh, clean snow
Equipment:
- 5-litre Saucepot
- kitchen thermometer
- wooden sticks (for serving)
- wooden spoon (keep one handy)
Instructions:
- Pour the maple syrup in a large 5-litre saucepot.
Over medium-high heat, bring the syrup to a boil.
- Tip: If the syrup begins to overflow, place a wooden spoon in the pot and leave it there throughout the process.
- Use a thermometer to measure the temperature. Tilt the pot at a 45-degree angle for accurate temperature reading. Boil the syrup until the thermometer reaches 115°C (240°F).
- Remove the pot from heat.
- Prepare a clean area with well-packed snow.
- Using a ladle, create lines of maple taffy on the snow and let them set for 15-20 seconds.
- Take wooden sticks and wrap the taffy around them.
- Enjoy!
Tip: Any leftover maple taffy can be frozen for future use. To reheat, add a few tablespoons of water and heat it up again to 115°C (240°F).
