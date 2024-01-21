Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Entertainment

Recipe: Chef J-C Poirier’s Maple taffy on snow

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 2:17 pm
Cooking Together: Sugar shack flavours inspire a winter menu
A Quebec-inspired menu that will send you to maple studded woods, chef J-C Poirier from St. Lawrence Restaurant in Vancouver joins Jennifer Palma for Cooking Together to show us how to make maple taffy on snow!
Chef J-C Poirier from St. Lawrence Restaurant in Vancouver joins Jennifer Palma for Cooking Together to show us how to make maple taffy on snow. It’s a Quebec-inspired classic that will send you to maple-studded woods,

Yield: 16 portions

Ingredients:

  • 500ml (2 cups) high-quality medium-dark maple syrup
  • Fresh, clean snow

Equipment:

  • 5-litre Saucepot
  • kitchen thermometer
  • wooden sticks (for serving)
  • wooden spoon (keep one handy)

Instructions:

  • Pour the maple syrup in a large 5-litre saucepot.

Over medium-high heat, bring the syrup to a boil.

  • Tip: If the syrup begins to overflow, place a wooden spoon in the pot and leave it there throughout the process.
  • Use a thermometer to measure the temperature. Tilt the pot at a 45-degree angle for accurate temperature reading. Boil the syrup until the thermometer reaches 115°C (240°F).
  • Remove the pot from heat.
  • Prepare a clean area with well-packed snow.
  • Using a ladle, create lines of maple taffy on the snow and let them set for 15-20 seconds.
  • Take wooden sticks and wrap the taffy around them.
  • Enjoy!

Tip: Any leftover maple taffy can be frozen for future use. To reheat, add a few tablespoons of water and heat it up again to 115°C (240°F).

