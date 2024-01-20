Winnipeg’s Fried Chicken Fest enters 6th year of tasty fun

Winnipeg is kicking off the 6th year of Fried Chicken Fest and many local restaurants are participating.
The Festival kicked off on Wednesday and runs until next Saturday. Participating restaurants in the festival will be offering a unique fried chicken dish for the week.
Organizer Susie Parker says the dishes represent local chefs and their culinary skills.
“There are tons of opportunities to have different flavour profiles and different presentations,” she said.
Parker says the options are endless and there will even be desserts and fried chicken on spaghetti.
The event allows local chefs and restaurants to get creative and to get people interested.
“We love that it is the only made-in-Manitoba food festival,” said Parker.
She says all the stakeholders and all the people who are pulling for the restaurants are from Manitoba.
A full list of the restaurants can be found online and people will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite.
