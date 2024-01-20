Menu

Canada

Winnipeg’s Fried Chicken Fest enters 6th year of tasty fun

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Fried Chicken Fest taking over Winnipeg restaurants'
Fried Chicken Fest taking over Winnipeg restaurants
Fried Chicken Fest begins in Winnipeg today and runs until Jan 27. Chicken Fest founder Susie Erjavec Parker joins Global News Morning to discuss how Fried Chicken Fest came to be and how you can plan your fried chicken taste tour with your friends.
Winnipeg is kicking off the 6th year of Fried Chicken Fest and many local restaurants are participating.

The Festival kicked off on Wednesday and runs until next Saturday. Participating restaurants in the festival will be offering a unique fried chicken dish for the week.

Organizer Susie Parker says the dishes represent local chefs and their culinary skills.

“There are tons of opportunities to have different flavour profiles and different presentations,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Local chefs flexing culinary creativity during Fried Chicken Fest'
Local chefs flexing culinary creativity during Fried Chicken Fest
Parker says the options are endless and there will even be desserts and fried chicken on spaghetti.

The event allows local chefs and restaurants to get creative and to get people interested.

“We love that it is the only made-in-Manitoba food festival,” said Parker.

She says all the stakeholders and all the people who are pulling for the restaurants are from Manitoba.

A full list of the restaurants can be found online and people will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

 

