Crime

Surrey to hold public meetings for consultation on safety, crime plan

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 6:00 pm
Surrey mayor, police union and board battle over budget for new SPS officers
The City of Surrey is hosting a series of public consultations about the development of its integrated community safety strategy.

The city is hosting events on Jan. 24, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, to gather the public’s thoughts on the plan. The plan is aimed at reducing crime, ensuring safe places, and supporting the vulnerable population.

Community members are encouraged to attend one of the meetings:

  • City Centre Library – Jan. 24, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Clayton Community Centre – Jan. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Newton Recreation Centre – Feb. 1, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said in a statement that the city is “evolving and expanding” its approach to community safety through these consultations.

“Last October, Surrey Council endorsed the development of a strategy for community safety and wellbeing for our city,” Locke said.

“Surrey has long been a leader in developing innovative and effective approaches to building a safe place for our residents to thrive.”

The city has been embroiled in a dispute with the provincial government over policing, with Locke favouring retaining the RCMP, while the province has ordered that a transition to a separate municipal force must continue.

The plan is expected to be launched in spring 2024.

— With files from Canadian Press

