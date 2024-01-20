Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant out for Brampton teen after shooting death of 18-year-old

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 9:54 am
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives in Peel region say they have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of another teen, but the shooter remains at large. The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Detectives with the Peel Regional Police Service say they have issued a country-wide warrant for the suspected shooter who killed an 18-year-old last month.

On Dec. 19, 2023, police were notified by a local hospital that an 18-year-old boy had been admitted with gunshot wounds and subsequently died.

It was determined he had been shot at an unknown location and later dropped off at the hospital, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nishan Thind from Brampton, Ont.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, police executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested an 18-year-old who is being charged with Accessory After the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence.

The suspected shooter is a 16-year-old, also from Brampton. He is wanted on charges of manslaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts of the shooter is asked to contact homicide detectives at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

Trending Now

Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP dispel myths of gang life with video'
Surrey RCMP dispel myths of gang life with video
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices