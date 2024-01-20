Canada-wide warrant out for Brampton teen after shooting death of 18-year-old

See more sharing options

Detectives with the Peel Regional Police Service say they have issued a country-wide warrant for the suspected shooter who killed an 18-year-old last month.

On Dec. 19, 2023, police were notified by a local hospital that an 18-year-old boy had been admitted with gunshot wounds and subsequently died.

It was determined he had been shot at an unknown location and later dropped off at the hospital, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nishan Thind from Brampton, Ont.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, police executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested an 18-year-old who is being charged with Accessory After the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence.

The suspected shooter is a 16-year-old, also from Brampton. He is wanted on charges of manslaughter.

Police say this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts of the shooter is asked to contact homicide detectives at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.