Vehicle crashes through ice on Keating Channel, crews launch recovery mission

Toronto emergency teams launched a full water response mission after a vehicle crashed through ice and sunk into the Keating Channel Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call for a collision at 8:45 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore and Cherry Street.

According to Toronto Fire, the car then broke through the ice and sunk below the water.

No one was seen exiting the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Toronto Fire Capt. Deepak Chagger says there was one occupant confirmed to be inside when the vehicle crashed, but officials were unable to rescue them.

The operation turned from rescue to recovery.

Emergency officials are working to remove the vehicle from the water. Road closures are in effect in the area to accommodate the water response vehicles.

This is a developing story. More to come…