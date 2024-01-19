Two people severely injured after stabbing in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two people were seriously injured after a stabbing in The Pas Friday and one or more suspects remain at large.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue. RCMP is asking residents of The Pas and area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

The Pas #rcmpmb responded to serious stabbing incident in 300 block Edwards Ave today @ approx. 3:50pm. 2 people seriously injured. No further reports of violence. Suspect(s) @ large. Police remain at scene. Area busy @ time of incident. Saw something? Call 204-627-6204 pic.twitter.com/TZPv04oq7y — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 20, 2024

Police say when the incident occurred, there were many people in the vicinity and if anybody saw something, they are asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously or go to manitobacrimestoppers.com