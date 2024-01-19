Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people severely injured after stabbing in The Pas

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 10:24 pm
Two people severely injured after stabbing in The Pas - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say two people were seriously injured after a stabbing in The Pas Friday and one or more suspects remain at large.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue. RCMP is asking residents of The Pas and area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Police say when the incident occurred, there were many people in the vicinity and if anybody saw something, they are asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously or go to manitobacrimestoppers.com

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices