Human remains found in South Okanagan mobile home fire

Human remains were found at the scene of a mobile home fire on Friday morning in the South Okanagan

Osoyoos RCMP say numerous fire crews rushed to Avalon Mobile Home Park on Main Street around 6:30 a.m., though the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“Sadly, once the fire was out, the remains of one person were located inside,” said police.

RCMP added that though the investigation continues, the fire’s exact cause isn’t yet known but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Regional RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jason Bayda gave condolences, adding that the BC Coroners Service will also be conducting an investigation as well.