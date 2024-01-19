Kalamoir Regional Park to undergo month-long fuel mitigation work

Fuel mitigation work lasting four weeks, including prescribed burns, will begin next week at a Central Okanagan regional park.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan says Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna will be open to the public, but that visitors should be aware and avoid areas undergoing prescribed burns.
The work will begin Monday, Jan. 22, with crews removing fuel loads and burning piles of wood when weather conditions allow.
According to the regional district, 8.7 hectares of the 27-hectare lakefront park will undergo fuel mitigation.
The goal is to reduce wildfire risk in the local community. Funding is provided by a grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities.
“The FireSmart program and practices are proven to reduce the severity of wildfire,” said the regional district.
“Over the years, the RDCO has completed fire fuel reduction projects on hundreds of hectares in many regional parks, especially those closest to interface neighbourhoods.”
