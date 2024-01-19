Menu

Canada

Falkland Stampede Grounds receives $466K in public funding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 3:13 pm
File photo of the Falkland Stampede Grounds in Falkland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the Falkland Stampede Grounds in Falkland, B.C. CSRD
The Falkland Stampede will undergo some much-needed repairs and upgrades.

That’s according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which announced on Friday that the stampede grounds will receive $466,543 in public funding.

The CSRD said its board of directors unanimously approved the funding, noting the grounds have hosted the 103-year-old Falkland Stampede for the past 85 years.

Falkland Stampede brings in record breaking crowd

“It’s literally the heartbeat to Falkland and the regional area,” said Electoral Area D director Dean Trumbley during the board discussion.

The CSRD said needed upgrades include fencing replacement along Highway 97, electrical systems plus improvements to the grandstand and concession areas.

“Some portions of the ground were in such a state of disrepair that Interior Health had expressed serious concern to the Falkland and District Community Association,” said the regional district.

The money will be drawn from the regional district’s Strategic Priorities Community Works Fund. The Falkland and District Community Association will be contributing $100,000 of in-kind labour and support.

Work will begin immediately, and it’s hoped the repairs will be done in time for the 104th running of the stampede, May 18-20.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

