Canada

Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup bronze in Japan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 10:35 am
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Loutitt soared to World Cup bronze in women's ski jumping on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Loutitt soared to World Cup bronze in women’s ski jumping on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic. DRB VG
Canada’s Alexandria Loutitt soared to World Cup bronze in women’s ski jumping on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.

Loutitt posted jumps of 94 and 98.5 metres.

Prevc, the overall World Cup leader, dominated the competition by scoring 235.2 points with jumps of 98.5 and 96 metres. Ito, who had the day’s best jump at 101.5 metres, finished with 223.1 points.

Fellow Canadian Abigail Strate, also of Calgary, finished in seventh place with 210 points.

The World Cup event continues Saturday with the team competition.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

