Calgary’s Abigail Strate leaps to World Cup bronze in ski jumping

Canada’s Abigail Strate leapt to World Cup bronze in women’s ski jumping on Wednesday in Austria.

The Calgary native picked up 233.6 points in the normal hill event to land on the podium.

“I am still pretty surprised. It feels just as great every time,” she said. “(A run like this) is euphoric. I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every second.”

“My face hurts from smiling all of the time.”

World Cup leader Nika Prevc (262.7) of Slovenia and Eva Pinkelnig (236.7) of Austria claimed gold and silver, respectively.

It was the second medal of the new year for the 22-year-old Strate, and her third in the last five days.

Strate grabbed silver on Monday in Germany in large hill competition. She also took bronze in the large hill event last Saturday.

“I think winning medals on both hills confirms further to me the good jumps work anywhere and I just have to continue to hit those good jumps,” added Strate, who qualified eighth on Wednesday. “I’m just really surprised.”

“The trials weren’t as solid as I would have liked. The landing was a bit icy, and I had to get that out of my head. I was able to adapt and came in clean on the competition rounds, but confirming it on the 90 (metres, the measurement for normal hill) is more proof and confidence for me.”

Strate’s podium streak has pushed her to seventh in the World Cup standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.