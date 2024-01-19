Menu

Weather

Freezing rain, hazardous roads close schools in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Winter conditions make for perilous roads on B.C.’s South Coast'
Winter conditions make for perilous roads on B.C.’s South Coast
The snow is coming down in Victoria and is expected in Vancouver. And while the snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley has ended, it's been replaced by a freezing rain warning, which could make for a perilous afternoon commute. As Emily Lazatin reports, road conditions in the Fraser Valley have already left one man fighting for his life.
It’s a snow day again for some students in B.C. due to the freezing rain that has struck the region.

Schools in the Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Fraser-Cascade school districts are closed Friday due to the weather and hazardous road conditions.

All other Metro Vancouver School Districts are reopening Friday, including Vancouver and Surrey.

Click to play video: 'Snowy side street frustration and fines'
Snowy side street frustration and fines
On Vancouver Island, the Comox River and Campbell River School Districts are also closed.

All other school districts on the island are open.

For post-secondary students, the University of the Fraser Valley says all campuses are closed Friday due to the weather.

The Justice Institute of B.C.’s campuses in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Chilliwack also remain closed.

Many other post-secondary institutions are reopening after two days of closures.

