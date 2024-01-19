Freezing rain, hazardous roads close schools in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island Friday

It’s a snow day again for some students in B.C. due to the freezing rain that has struck the region.
Schools in the Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Fraser-Cascade school districts are closed Friday due to the weather and hazardous road conditions.
All other Metro Vancouver School Districts are reopening Friday, including Vancouver and Surrey.
On Vancouver Island, the Comox River and Campbell River School Districts are also closed.
All other school districts on the island are open.
For post-secondary students, the University of the Fraser Valley says all campuses are closed Friday due to the weather.
The Justice Institute of B.C.’s campuses in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Chilliwack also remain closed.
Many other post-secondary institutions are reopening after two days of closures.
