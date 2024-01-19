Freezing rain, hazardous roads close schools in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island Friday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s a snow day again for some students in B.C. due to the freezing rain that has struck the region.

Schools in the Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Fraser-Cascade school districts are closed Friday due to the weather and hazardous road conditions.

All other Metro Vancouver School Districts are reopening Friday, including Vancouver and Surrey.

3:06 Snowy side street frustration and fines

On Vancouver Island, the Comox River and Campbell River School Districts are also closed.

Story continues below advertisement

All other school districts on the island are open.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

For post-secondary students, the University of the Fraser Valley says all campuses are closed Friday due to the weather.

The Justice Institute of B.C.’s campuses in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Chilliwack also remain closed.

Many other post-secondary institutions are reopening after two days of closures.