Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Wellington County: OPP

A collision early Friday left a driver in life-threatening condition, OPP said.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Wellington OPP said officers responded to a serious collision on County Road 124, east of County Road 29 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
Initially, reports said a pickup truck went off the road and the driver was seriously hurt.
Emergency crews responded and the driver was airlifted to a trauma centre out of the region with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking into the cause of the collision.
