Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Wellington County: OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 19, 2024 9:05 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP say the driver of a pickup truck has been airlifted to an out-of-region trauma centre after an overnight collision. Police say the driver has life-threatening injuries. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A collision early Friday left a driver in life-threatening condition, OPP said.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Wellington OPP said officers responded to a serious collision on County Road 124, east of County Road 29 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Initially, reports said a pickup truck went off the road and the driver was seriously hurt.

Trending Now

Emergency crews responded and the driver was airlifted to a trauma centre out of the region with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking into the cause of the collision.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices