20-year-old man dies after shooting near Saint-Lambert train station

A 20-year-old man died after a shooting in the south shore city of Saint-Lambert.

Shots were reportedly fired just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Saint-Lambert train station on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue.

La victime est décédée

(Mise à jour 23h58) https://t.co/dXgNL8YMrg — Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) January 19, 2024

The man was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Longueuil police, the victims was known to their services.

Investigators say they will be screening local security footage in hopes of identifying possible suspects who fled the scene. As of Friday morning, Longueuil police had made no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911.