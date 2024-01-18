Menu

Crime

Brampton shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 8:05 pm
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road after 7 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Police said they had not yet developed a suspect description in the ongoing investigation.

A heavy police presence will remain in the area in the aftermath of the shooting.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

