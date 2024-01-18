Brampton shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road after 7 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
Police said they had not yet developed a suspect description in the ongoing investigation.
A heavy police presence will remain in the area in the aftermath of the shooting.
