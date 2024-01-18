Ujiri preaches patience after Siakam trade

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri preached patience a day after trading away all-star forward Pascal Siakam.

Ujiri spoke about the future of his team in an hour-long news conference today.

He says the deal that sent Siakam to the Indiana Pacers was about creating roster flexibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Ujiri added that he was excited for the future of the team, even as he mourned the end of Toronto’s championship era.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Siakam was one of the last players from the Raptors 2019 NBA title-winning team.

Montreal’s Chris Boucher is the last remaining piece of that championship team still playing in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.