Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Sports

Ujiri preaches patience after Siakam trade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2024 2:01 pm
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri preached patience a day after trading away all-star forward Pascal Siakam.

Ujiri spoke about the future of his team in an hour-long news conference today.

He says the deal that sent Siakam to the Indiana Pacers was about creating roster flexibility.

Ujiri added that he was excited for the future of the team, even as he mourned the end of Toronto’s championship era.

Siakam was one of the last players from the Raptors 2019 NBA title-winning team.

Montreal’s Chris Boucher is the last remaining piece of that championship team still playing in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

