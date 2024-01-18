Menu

Crime

Disgraced Manitoba doctor has licence to practice pulled after sex assault conviction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 12:02 pm
Manitoba Law Courts building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Law Courts building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A disgraced doctor has had his licence to practice withdrawn by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) after he was convicted of sexual assault.

In a decision Wednesday, CPSM’s executive council voted to strip Arcel Bissonnette of his licence after his November 2023 conviction for sexually assaulting five women who were his patients between 2001 and 2017.

Bissonnette, who has yet to be sentenced and will be in court next month to face additional charges, hasn’t practiced medicine since 2020.

In a statement, CPSM registrar Anna Ziomek said public trust in the medical profession is extremely important.

“On behalf of the medical profession, I acknowledge the bravery of the women, who, while enduring trauma and harm inflicted on them, came forward and testified in the trial to hold Dr. Bissonnette responsible for his actions. Dr. Bissonnette’s actions are disgraceful and dishonourable and revoking his licence is unquestionably necessary to protect the public.

“Sexual assault is unacceptable in any environment but is particularly disturbing when it is committed by medical professionals who are highly trusted by their patients.”

The abuse of power Bissonnette displayed goes against professional ethics, Ziomek said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba doctor guilty of sexual assault'
Manitoba doctor guilty of sexual assault
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

