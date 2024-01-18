Menu

Traffic

Montreal patches up potholes ahead of schedule to smooth out bumpy ride

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 12:29 pm
Pothole repairs get underway in Montreal
The city of Montreal already has its hands full with snow removal operations. Now, crumbling roads are becoming a major concern. In response, a pothole filling operation was launched-- ahead of schedule. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines brings us more.
Montreal drivers may notice they are swerving and dodging more while behind the wheel as the city’s notorious seasonal bumpy ride has returned earlier than expected.

In reaction to the dangerous roads conditions, the city of Montreal has launched its annual pothole filling operation ahead of schedule.

A convoy of eight specialized trucks hit the street Thursday, targeting heavily traveled arteries in the Ville-Marie borough.

“I would say this year it is worse at this point because of those crazy temperatures,” city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

According to Sabourin, the yoyoing temperatures, mixed with heavy rains this winter, created the ideal conditions for the pesky roadside craters to sprout.

The city has budgeted $3.5 million for the 2023-2024 season pothole repair work.

Last year workers paved over a record breaking 110,000 damaged roads, a number that could very likely be surpassed this year, Sabourin said.

Despite snow removal operations still underway and weather conditions still not being ideal for filling potholes, the city says it will aim to smooth out up to 2,000 road divots daily.

“It’s an emergency repair. The potholes are guaranteed for 30 days but they last more,” Sabourin said.

“Keep in mind that it is a plaster, but it must be done in order to secure your move.”

According to studies by CAA Quebec, the automobile association, the average damage in a year for a car within the province of Quebec is $256.

Motorists who wish to file a damage claim against the city must provide proof, whether it be photos or receipts of the repair.

The claim must be submitted within 15 days of the incident.

Issues with tires, rims or suspension are not covered, according to CAA Quebec.

