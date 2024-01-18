1 dead after fire breaks out at home in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Fire Services says one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s east end early Thursday.
Firefighters were called to a two-storey semi-detached home on Gerrard Street and Coxwell Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
A Toronto Fire spokesperson said smoke and fire were visible when crews arrived.
One person was found dead inside the home, the spokesperson said.
No other injuries were reported.
Only one home was affected and the fire did not spread to neighbouring homes, officials said.
Fire investigators and police investigators are on scene investigating what happened. The fire has since been knocked down.
