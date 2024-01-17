Woman found dead, another man injured in Chilliwack, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to a Chilliwack, B.C. home where a woman was found dead and a man was found injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Mounties were called to the house on Teton Avenue near Ponderay Street in the Fairfield neighbourhood around 1 p.m.

There, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from non-life-threating injuries and a 66-year-old woman who had been killed.

1:38 Mother of murdered Surrey woman urging witnesses to come forward to police

Police said they arrested a 68-year-old man at the home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“Initial evidence indicates this was an isolated incident between three family members, with no ongoing risk to the public,” IHIT wrote in the news release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Homicide investigators are not releasing the victim’s name to respect the family’s privacy, they said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfor@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.