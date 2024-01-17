Menu

Weather

Expect icy roads, more snow and a risk of freezing rain on Thursday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:03 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 17'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 17
What will tomorrow bring for B.C.'s South Coast? Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in your Wed., January 17, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Global BC’s senior meteorologist is warning commuters to expect icy conditions on Thursday morning with more snowfall and a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon.

While snowfall will ease on Wednesday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to lows of -4 C in Vancouver, -6 C in Hope and -12 in Whistler, according to Kristi Gordon.

The evening forecast for Wed. Jan. 17, 2024, is seen in a Global BC graphic. View image in full screen
The evening forecast for Wed. Jan. 17, 2024, is seen in a Global BC graphic. Kristi Gordon/Global BC

For Thursday, that means an icy morning commute. However, Gordon’s biggest concern is the afternoon commute, when there’s potential for more snow.

One to five centimetres are possible in the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver, while a heavier dump is forecast for Vancouver Island.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The east coast of Vancouver Island is now under a snowfall warning, with 10 to 20 centimetres possible by Friday morning. A winter storm warning has also been issued for inland sections of the island near Port Alberni due to the possibility of another 15 centimetres of snow and windy conditions, followed by prolonged periods of freezing rain overnight.

The evening precipitation forecast is seen for Thurs. Jan. 18, 2024, in a Global BC graphic. View image in full screen
The evening precipitation forecast is seen for Thurs. Jan. 18, 2024, in a Global BC graphic. Kristi Gordon/Global News
The rest of the South Coast has a risk of freezing rain between Thursday afternoon and night. Temperatures will warm up late Thursday evening, meaning rainfall expected overnight as well, Gordon said.

About 20 regions of British Columbia are currently under Environment Canada weather warnings for conditions including snowfall, winter storm, and arctic outflow.

On Wednesday, the federal agency confirmed 29 centimetres of the white stuff had fallen in Abbotsford — the greatest amount in the Lower Mainland — while Victoria and North Courtney saw the greatest amount on Vancouver Island, at 19 centimetres.

Members of the public are urged to stay home where possible and take precautions if they must be outside, including dressing warmly and leaving extra distance between vehicles if driving.

