Sports

IG Field getting new turf installed for next Winnipeg Blue Bombers season

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 7:36 pm
Players on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers might be getting a softer landing when they’re tackled next season.

The Winnipeg Football Club announced they’ve already begun to replace the stadium turf for the upcoming football season.

The team is installing a product called Field Turf Vertex – Core 1, which, according to the club, is the highest quality turf system.

“We are thrilled to partner with FieldTurf for this important upgrade to IG Field,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller in a media release.

“This investment is part of our ongoing capital improvement projects to the stadium and will be a great new surface for our players as we prepare to host the 2025 Grey Cup.”

It includes a cool feature, literally. The infill is designed to help reduce heat build-up in the summer months.

The project is slated to be completed in early May in time for the start of the season for both the Bombers and Valour FC.

The turf being replaced is 11 years old after being laid down when IG Field first opened in 2013.

